11 Design Remedies to Upgrade Your Long-Suffering Kitchen

The kitchen represents our successes and failures in life. And for short while, it stood as the measure of one’s worth with a bigger-is-better philosophy that saw a health invasion of multiple ranges, warming drawers, teriyaki cooktops, and once-a-year amenities no one fuller understood how to use. Thankfully we’re moving away from an era of massive culinary stadiums that could host a UFC championship or overly cossetted spots that shudder at the thought of a gravy smudge. Things have gotten better, and in a modern home the kitchen is a cool space that leaves room for hanging out comfortably while looking connected to the rest of the house.

But open-concept living means there is nowhere to hide; the kitchen is on full display, which means all of your design sins are exposed. Trust that you’re not alone. Even if you’re not much of a cook, you certainly want to be top of your game, and so we’ve culled a few favorites in every category.