5 Trendy Home Products for the Sophisticated Decorator

This year has brought an abundance of color and creativity to the home design world, igniting everyday objects with modern and sometimes highly unexpected sensibilities. We have rounded up a handful of contemporary designs from Tom Dixon, Bang & Olufsen, and Jonathan Browning that appease our inner hipster and engage our artistic tendencies for a more vibrant home life. Follow us on a journey to look at these unexpected treasures that include a bathroom vanity resembling a vintage turntable clad with integrated speakers to a sculptural espresso maker designed with concrete to a fire and ice-themed light fixture that questions our relationship to energy sources. Trust us: It’s lit.

Read on for the full list of the five edgy and undeniably hip home designs to customize your space with.