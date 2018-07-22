Balancing Act

Staggeringly original, the Hidden Treasure home (located in a secret location on the island) is architect Rudolph Steiner’s sweeping vision of design. The private complex features three construction levels that are linked through curved paths and stairs. The winding, sinuous theme is repeated throughout the site, which never breaks from its original intent. “For me, this house is the perfect blend of nature respect and it even lifts them to a higher level by building a house,” says Poelmans. “The design and lines are powerful and flow into nature. Thanks to the materials and colors, the whole blends in perfectly with nature and the surroundings. A true dream home! The pearl of the island.”