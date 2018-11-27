Don’t Call It a Comeback, But Black is the New Black

Given design’s current affair with saturated color, a retreat into its striking absence feels right. Black will never let you down—good for the running the day-to-day or storming the castle—it’s timeless and grounded, unlike virtually everything else in modern life. We aren’t suggesting you drench every wall (but if you want a primer on how to do that masterfully, see Greg Natale’s design of this house). Just keep the look in play either in a glossy or pure matte finish and start to feel the effects of a calmer, more orderly world. You can start small with kitchen accessories, and graduate to a noir mood in unexpected places like the bathroom faucet or dressing area. We’ve found five distinctly cool designs so you can practice the dark arts at home. Consider it the much-needed antidote to Millennial Pink.