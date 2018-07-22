Elegant Seclusion

Much like the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, Ibiza harbors private enclaves that shield residents from the party hustle. “Hidden in the hills of Ibiza, architectural delights are hidden—people have no idea there are even houses up there. You cannot see them from the road . . . real houses that are drawn by huge architects and are inhabited by interesting people.” A look at Casa Dalt Vila’s living areas illustrates the beauty of rule breaking: The owners paired a French Empire chandelier with rustic elements and clean, easy seating. The private garden just outside is like a sanctuary.