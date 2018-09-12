Fresh Design Updates for the Home for Fall

view slideshow
Giorgetti Pegaso bed

Do you think you can get by with that tired old bed? Want to spend another holiday season with a dining room fixture that you barely acknowledge? Let’s aim higher. After all, design can have the same transformative power as fashion, and that undergoes a revolution four times a year, regular as clockwork. Thankfully, fall is when the design industry flaunts its best, and there are entirely too many good options to list. We’ve selected a few to kick-start the new, happier you in a well-furnished home.

