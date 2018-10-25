A Private Jet Interior That’s High on Style

Taste is not a given in the world of private aviation. Safety and weight have always come first out of necessity, often at the sacrifice of refined interior spaces. And as jet size increases, so does the challenge. Taking up that gauntlet is Parisian firm Alberto Pinto Interior Design, which

is renowned for its work on private planes, having designed 35 high-end jet interiors in the past 18 years. Regarding this Boeing 747-8, project principal Linda Pinto notes, “This is the biggest of all existing private aircrafts on the market, and the biggest we ever designed.” Measuring 4,520 square feet, it’s also the most expensive. Empty weight (391,110 pounds) it runs about $250 million. “To furnish and decorate such a VIP cabin, you must roughly add the same amount of money,” she says, sidestepping exact figures. End weight: 481,702 pounds.

While the firm is known for its superlative plane interiors, every translation is different. “The owner didn’t want anything overly luxurious,” recalls Pinto. “The request was for a warm, quite simple, and very comfortable design.” Her answer? “We used the best of our French tradition of leather hand-stitching and wood marquetry. The overall style is a subtle balance between French classic and soft modern.” And let’s not forget the bespoke engineering behind the custom surfaces.