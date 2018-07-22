Natural Style

How can we define Ibiza’s design style? “The houses built in the 60s and 70s are characterized by wicker chairs, tables and beds, carpets hanging on the walls, raffia carpets on the floor, tiles with blue drawings on the wall in the kitchen and the bathroom. Walls were painted with lime paint—good for the moisture regulation. Today, that 70s feeling is still there, but you see that it is contemporary and that the colors of nature predominate. Khaki, beige and white. Materials are also usually wood and cane. What is also very typical are the built-in cupboards, in-built seats or table and benches.” Here, a home in Santa Gertrudis shows how residents entertain with simplicity and style.