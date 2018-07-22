Revisiting the Classics

“The first inhabitants of Ibiza had no machines to build houses and thus found a way to build them themselves,” explains Poelmans “Fincas are made from large balls of lime that are stacked on top of each other. These are filled with loam and then filled with lime. Lime ensures a good air circulation, so you do not get moisture problems on the inside of the building. Built by the farmer, the property is essentially made of materials found in the countryside or by the sea: dry stone, juniper beams for the roof, sand, clay and marine plants.” Canadian architect Rolph Blakstand reinterpreted the finca 50 years ago, bringing modernism and symmetry to homes (like this one) that rest perfectly within the island’s natural surroundings.