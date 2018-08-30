Six Natural Views to Tempt You Away from Your Smartphone

We spend most of our time staring into a screen or bent over a smartphone. This is not a life well-lived. There’s a remedy, though. You should listen to your realtor and find a home that has an amenity that cannot be replicated online: a killer view. In the city, it’s often a race to the top (literally and figuratively)—with new developments taking design risks to bring us the best and most coveted perch. Here, we step away from the urban grind, taking a break from the skyline and taking a breath to soak in nature . . . courtesy of some truly excellent architecture.