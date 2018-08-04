Stealing a Few Design Ideas from a Chic Hotel is No Crime

Designer Patrick Sutton shows us how to plagiarize his work.

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore fireplace

We travel for countless reasons, but the opportunity to stay in a premium hotel is high among them. Let’s be honest, sometimes it’s better than the company. Hotels continue to be inspired examples of high design—with top-tier international talent creating the interiors and reimaging how we interact with our environments. One side effect of being a guest at a sophisticated hotel is yearning for a similar look at home. Designer Patrick Sutton has several residential and hospitality projects under his belt, and his first book, Storied Interiors, details them in full-color. We asked Sutton about his luxury concept for the historic Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Hotel, which was restored last year. Here he offers a few ways to impart some of its tailored-but-escapist sensibility at home.

