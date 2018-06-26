These 7 Private Jet Interiors Are Dripping in Gold, Copper, and Glittering LED’s

Private jets are part flying machine, part personalized flying hotel suite – and highly customized expressions of comfort. After all, when you spend a lot of time cruising at 30,000 feet, you want your environment to be as reassuring as possible. And getting there can be half the fun; choosing the interior design and custom details for your private jet is often a spirited journey into both design and tech. Here we’ve rounded up a few of the bolder aircraft interiors that we have uncovered — aircraft boasting 24-karat-gold chandeliers, LED starscapes on the ceiling, and copper-brushed carved wood, just to name some of the more impressive treatments. While some of these may not be necessary amenities for an overseas journey in the sky, they play to our whimsical impulses and make for a colorful conversation up high.

Take a peek at these seven lux features that take a basic jet cabin from convenient to ostentatious.