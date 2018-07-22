Be a Voyeur Into Ibiza’s Stunning Private Lives

Ibiza might be the world’s best attended-beach party, but residents know the island’s real virtues exist beyond the late-night carousing. In her new book Ibizia is Life published by Lannoo, stylist and Vogue contributor Amy Poelmans translates her love of the locale by visiting the homes, architecture, and creatives who make it unique. “Because so many different nationalities are united around the island it becomes cosmopolitan and you can also see that in the houses. Now was an interesting moment to make an overview of it,” says Poelmans.

Poelmans grew up on the island, making her both an insider and admirer. While Ibiza’s open and hedonistic invitations are well-established, the book indulges in the landscapes, interiors, and private gardens that make this part of the Mediterranean irresistible for other reasons.

“Authenticity is the code word for me when I have to describe Ibiza,” says Poelmans. “What you see is what you get. Precisely because there has always been so much freedom on the island, creative people came to Ibiza to stay, including the architects. Often it concerns holiday homes and it may be more daring than in normal life. That is why it is interesting to study and view that aspect on Ibiza. In this book I consciously wanted to showcase all building styles. I personally love the bohemian chic style the most.” While it’s easy to be seduced by the visuals, Poelman captures the personalities and individuals that make her Ibiza a collection of original personalities and artistic living—not just a haven for privileged beach-hopping. Here she shares her thoughts on how the area’s history, setting, and inhabitants make it an unrivaled and untamed destination. Not to mention, our next place to scout for real estate.