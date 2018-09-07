A Whimsical LA Home Embedded into a Hillside

Inspired by the unique, early-California modern hillside residences by legends like Richard Neutra and Frank Lloyd Wright, architects David Freeland and Brennan Buck of FreelandBuck have just revealed Stack House. Completed at the beginning of the month, the four-story Los Angeles residence is notched into a sloping hillside.

“The foundation steps up the hillside on conventional footings rather than perching above the ground on caisson and columns,” the architects note. “The spaces of the house are half in and half out of the ground to marry together interior and exterior spaces.” The gentle rotation of each room in the 2,207-square-foot home creates a natural transition between indoor and outdoor spaces with unhindered views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Like the abodes designed by Neutra and Wright, the four-bedroom home is meant to coexist easily with its surroundings. “Stack House is a meditation on what it means to live on a hillside,” explain Freeland and Buck. “We broke the house into 10 boxes, stacking them casually to suggest a sense of ease and relaxation. As they shift and rotate, each room captures unique views of the surrounding landscape, creating outdoor spaces that expand the interior and further a sense of indoor-outdoor living.” Because the home is embedded into the slope, it has a closer relationship to the landscape than traditional houses. And exterior balconies and decks on all four levels create a seamless transition from indoors to out-of-doors.

The pair created a minimalist design with the wood frame construction, which pairs with aluminum doors and plaster walls. Inside, French oak floors and marble countertops create a natural, understated aesthetic. The first floor features a two-car garage or workspace, while the second floor includes an accessory dwelling unit with a full kitchen and bathroom that can be used as a guesthouse or rental property. The primary living spaces on the third level (the dining room, den, and kitchen) are ordered into a simple grid, with the walls of each room curving at the center. A staircase connects the living areas to a dining patio and yard overlooking the mountains. And bedrooms make up the bulk of the fourth floor.

The house will be listed on the MLS on Monday with an asking price of $1.39 million. Consider this your advanced notice.