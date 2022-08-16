This Contemporary $33.5 Million Pebble Beach Mansion Overlooks One of the Most Storied Golf Venues in the World

The best part about buying a home in Pebble Beach? Not having to choose between spectacular oceanfront vistas and prime golf-course views.

A contemporary estate that’s just as spellbinding as the surrounding Monterey County scenery has just come onto the market for $33.5 million. Dubbed “The Edge,” this modern California manse is set on just over two acres overlooking Carmel Beach and one of the world’s most storied golf venues. The gated, two-dwelling property was designed by Sterling-Huddleson Architecture and includes a five-bedroom main residence plus a sizable guest house.

Throughout the 10,418-square-foot main home, European sliding-glass windows offer unobstructed seaside views of the Pacific. Natural materials such as stucco, limestone and quartz are among the estate’s many appealing accents, in addition to custom stylings by designer John Newcomb. It’s powered by solar panels and has radiant heating and cooling throughout.

Outside, a long and winding driveway opens to a stunning sculpture garden and formal motor court that can hold up to 15 cars—there’s also a detached two-car garage and two Tesla charging stations. Through a frameless glass entry on the main level, you’ll find a 75-foot-long art gallery that leads to an oversized dining room, home theater, butler’s pantry and open-concept entertainment area.

The interior gets plenty of natural light while 16-foot ceilings adds to the bright and airy feel. A large, private terrace with its own kitchen and firepit is also on this level, in addition to a limestone fireplace, plaster walls and iron rails that enhance the mansion’s sleek aesthetic.

A central staircase takes you down to the lower level which was designed with entertainment in mind (feeling lazy? Take the elevator). It includes a 3,500-bottle wine tasting room, home office, three guest suites, media area and a kitchenette. The primary suite is also on this level and has a luxurious spa-like bathroom. Elsewhere, an 800-square-foot guest house sports its own sleeping quarters, kitchen and sitting area.

All in all, The Edge is as dreamy as the locale it occupies. Mauricio Umansky and Cicily Sterling of The Agency hold the listing.

