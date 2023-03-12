This $50 Million Duplex Penthouse in Dubai Comes With Two Massive Terraces and a Rooftop Pool

If there’s one thing to consider when investing in real estate in Dubai, it’s that understated living is rarely an option.

And this penthouse at Volante Dubai elegantly illustrates why. The $50 million duplex in Dubai’s Business Bay neighborhood is perched atop Volante, a 35-story tower built along the city’s Water Canal and designed by FNP Architects. The two-story home is capped by an additional bi-level rooftop terrace—a rarity for Dubai—and offers grandstand views of the city’s iconic Burj Khalifa.

The 19,000-square-foot home is best described as a villa in the sky, and it includes four bedrooms, each with its own sumptuous living space as well as a host of luxurious amenities. A private elevator brings you to the lower floor of the penthouse, where you’re greeted by a high-ceilinged, open-plan living area featuring dramatic, 26-foot bifold glass doors that pour onto the terrace.

Spread over 19,000 square feet, the home is like a “villa in the sky.” Courtesy of Volante Dubai

“Other penthouses in Dubai have private pools and terraces, but this is one of the only units in Dubai that has multiple terraces spanning the length of the building,” says listing agent Francesca Alexandra of Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, who is co-listing the apartment with Leigh Williamson. “At this moment, there’s nothing that competes with this.”

No detail has been overlooked in the home’s design process; the residence features crosscut Navona travertine walls, Silver Romano Classico travertine flooring and a sculptural black-marble staircase. Artful elements abound, from the dramatically recessed light fixtures to the geometric paneling along the ceiling. There are two kitchens outfitted with Bulthaup and Miele systems—a main kitchen and family room and a back wet kitchen. There are also staff quarters, a private study, an integrated smart-home automation system and that private elevator that accesses every level. Upstairs, the primary bedroom is lined with panoramic windows and has boutique-like dual dressing rooms and a marble-clad spa-inspired bathroom.

The penthouse’s rooftop includes one of the largest private pools in Dubai. Courtesy of Volante Dubai

More akin to a private park than a rooftop, the penthouse’s two full floors of building-length terraces feature a Mediterranean-inspired courtyard. Outdoor amenities include an infinity pool overlooking Dubai’s famed skyline, a firepit surrounded by ample alfresco seating, an outdoor bar and dining area, loungers and a private garden with trees. Perhaps the most enchanting elements are the views, from Dubai’s most iconic landmarks to the gin-clear Persian Gulf.

“It’s very easy to make life complex, but it’s difficult to simplify things, especially in a city like Dubai,” says architect Andrew Lemon. “Under-promise and over-deliver is one of our principles, especially in a city of hyperbole.”