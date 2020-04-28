From Stationery to Coffee Mugs: Tiffany & Co. Launches a New Homewares Collection

Tiffany & Co. won’t be ditching the diamonds anytime soon, but America’s most famous jeweler is branching out.

Partially encouraged by the success of its recently launched men’s collection and a pop-up in Harrod’s, the company is delving even deeper—into homewares. From tableware to scented candles and fragrances to stationary, it’s now possible to outfit nearly every facet your home or office in Tiffany blue.

That’s because many of the products in the lineup riff on the label’s signature shade. Several of the ceramic pieces included in the offering––a bone china teapot, mugs printed with a map of Manhattan and glazed dog dishes––incorporate the iconic hue. Many of the items in the collection were first introduced in the London installment of the jeweler’s Blue Box Cafe, which allows diners to feast a la Holly Golightly. Even an etched wine glass and coordinating champagne flute in crystal are tinted with the pale blue shade.

The collection also has something for customers who want to elevate their game—literally. A beautiful travel poker set, housed in a leather case, comes stocked with porcelain poker chips. And those with access to a pool table may find themselves itching to play just a bit more with the addition of a sterling silver pool cue and triangle-and-ball set.

Travelers aren’t left out, either. Part of its collaboration with luggage-maker Globe-Trotter, Tiffany now has a range of trunks that spans from a mini size all the way to a rolling “trolley,” all of which come with leather detailing. You can even use a new branded luggage tag to make sure your bags are easy to spot on the airport carousel. Should you get cold while on a long-haul flight or just need to power nap until you reach your destination, a silk sleeping mask (which comes with its own silk case) and a 100 percent cashmere blanket set are sure to make the ride more comfortable.

See more images from the range below. Head over to the Tiffany & Co. website to view even more new pieces.