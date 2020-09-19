A Designer’s Guide to Optimizing Every Room of Your Home During the Pandemic

Spending more time at home recently? If so, you may be reaching for your interior designer’s number to address a few flaws (or opportunities for restyling) that escaped attention back before house arrest. Luckily, interiors guru Nate Berkus has your back. We asked him to correct three common mistakes to help elevate your space and make it a more habitable hideaway.

HOME OFFICE The Problem The desk—or a second or third one, for families on a virtual school schedule—often gets shoved in a corner or space with no windows or fresh air. The Fix Improvise. Install a stone shelf along the wall with brackets or legs, in a hallway across from a door, creating a dedicated zone for a laptop or homework. We Recommend Cairn chair from Roche Bobois. Taking cues from the man-made piles of stones for which the seat is named, it’s so quirky that it’s oddly motivating. LIVING ROOM The Problem Living rooms used to be furnished for good looks, not hanging out or relaxing. Now form and function are equally important. The Fix Group furniture in ways conducive to conversation. Place one comfortable chair to the left of the sofa at a 90-degree angle and another angled toward the grouping. We Recommend Camaleonda from B&B Italia. A reissue of Mario Bellini’s classic adds cheer and whimsy—plus bragging rights among the design set for having one. BEDROOM The Problem It can become a catch-all for busy people, and the design can get sorely lost. I like a bedroom to be serene, clean and edited. The Fix Reimagine the bedroom as a place to sleep and recharge, and remove what isn’t beautiful, restful or useful. We Recommend Miro bed from Design Within Reach. Just one look and you shift from noisy mind to tranquil comfort.