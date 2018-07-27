Tom Dixon Unveils Functional Marble Art for the Home

Maverick British designer Tom Dixon’s love of marble as a medium is readily evident in his latest collection, Rock, a suite of sensually sculpted forest green “artifacts” for the home, which he is unveiling this fall.

The minimalist works include candle holders that can be configured to create what Dixon refers to as “domestic sculptural interventions,” as well as grooved chopping boards and serving platters to enliven your countertop or banqueting table and provide presentation-worthy plinths for this season’s freshest produce. “The inspiration behind Rock was to create interactive, playful, and stackable sculptures, which act as architecture for your dining table,” Dixon says, adding that, “Rock displays the natural and uniquely solid materiality that is synonymous with our brand.”

Crafted from Indian marble, the candle holders range in price from $110 to $300 while the serving pieces are priced between $150 and $225 depending on size. A massive and quirky 2.5-kilogram dumbbell paperweight included in the collection retails for $225.

Beyond his Rock collection, the designer, who last month took the wraps off an outpost in New York’s Soho neighborhood, is pushing the refresh button on several of his favorite libation lines, including Brew, his futuristic suite of coffee paraphernalia; Form, a Bauhaus­­-inspired tea set; and his vino-centric Tank vessels. And in a novel twist, the designer has added a new product he calls Cage—a candle-powered table-top turbine, “engineered to diffuse, accelerate, and quickly propel our signature fragrances to all parts of your interior.”

“Both magical and functional, this ingenious and original kinetic product uses a single tea light to both warm the scented oil and spin the inbuilt fan,” says Dixon, “enabling us to create an innovative slow-tech response to the plastic electronic diffusers that increasingly saturate the market.” Cage has been forged from finely etched stainless steel.