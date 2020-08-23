Designer Tom Dixon on Millennial Pink, Working With Mud and His Rock Star Career

I’ve just been lent the Ösa electric motorcycle by a company called Cake, and I’ve been whizzing around on it. The nice thing is that it’s not really trying to look like a motorcycle. It’s modular, designed for multiple configurations of attachments. It’s really cleverly constructed.

What designer do you admire and why?

The people I like tend to not be in the field I’m in. Rei Kawakubo has made a real impact in fashion and has created brilliant retail environments. I find that exciting and interesting.