This Meat Slicer Is the Best Thing Since Sliced Bread

Once in a blue moon, a product comes along that promises to completely revolutionize the humble kitchen. The refrigerator is a great example (and it’s been improved upon with the smart fridge trend), as is the ever versatile grill. This fall, there’s a new product that should be added to the ranks of innovative kitchen must-haves: the Wismer special-edition manual meat slicer.

Though a meat slicer might not initially make your list of necessary kitchen tools, once you master the art of creating uniform cold cuts, it just might become your go-to choice for quick, simple meal prep. The easy-to-operate sleek red slicer, which French kitchen company Wismer released to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, proves you don’t have to go all the way to the deli for uniform, thinly sliced meats.

The handcrafted, hand-assembled slicer was built to last, with cast aluminum serving as the base of the body and steel and aluminum making up the rest of the device. Numbered from 1 to 100, each of the 300 mm manual slicers feature embellished gold decorations and olive wood finishing. The flower flywheel slicer has a stainless-steel tray, trolley, and hubcap, and each part was painstakingly polished by hand.

The dimensions of the tray are reduced in this model and the stroke of the carriage is longer, meaning that the product ensures greater consistency in the thickness of slices than its predecessors (and it’s even easier to operate). The blade is offset for easier cleaning, and there’s a reversible knife sharpener on the machine. And the machine can be manually adjusted to a 10th of a millimeter.

Only 100 of the slicers will be issued. Price is available upon request. Pair the perfectly sliced cold cuts with cheese before serving up freshly baked pizzas from an outdoor pizza oven, and you’ll be unstoppable.