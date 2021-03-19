The World’s First 3-D-Printed Neighborhood Is Coming to the California Desert

From steaks to dayboats, it appears you can 3-D print pretty much anything these days. Perhaps even a full-scale neighborhood.

Palari Group recently announced plans to build what it claims will be the world’s first community of 3-D-printed, zero-net-energy homes. The California-based development firm has already secured a site in the Coachella Valley for the $15 million project and plans to break ground this September.

The development will be located on a 5-acre plot of land in the tony city of Rancho Mirage. It will comprise 15 eco-friendly abodes centered around next-gen technology and sustainability. Palari has partnered with Mighty Buildings to create the elegant single-story homes that each span 1,450 square feet.

Each structure will be built using Mighty Buildings’s Mighty Kit system. The company will 3-D print modular panels made of a stone composite material at its facility in Oakland, which will then assembled at the building site. Think of it as a traditional kit home with the added efficiency of 3-D printing. Palari claims this process will eliminate 99 percent of construction waste and thus minimize environmental impact.

“3-D printing allows us to build faster, stronger and more efficiently, making it integral to our platform of streamlining home-building process centered on sustainability of construction, materials and operations,” Basil Starr, founder and CEO of Palari, said in a statement.

While the pioneering construction methods are undeniably impressive, so too is the quality of the exterior and interior design. Situated on a sprawling 10,000-square-foot lot, each residence will feature mid-century modern architecture and a textured stone façade to complement the natural surroundings.

The layout comprises a 1,450-square-foot primary residence that features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Buyers will also be able to add an optional 700-square-foot secondary residence that offers an additional two bedrooms and one bath. Naturally, any interior furnishings that can’t be 3-D printed will be sustainably sourced.

The backyard, meanwhile, will come complete with a swimming pool and deck for requisite sundowners. You can also opt for luxurious extras such as a cabana, hot tub, firepit and outdoor shower.

As mentioned, these are zero-net-energy homes which means that they emit no emissions (or offset any that they do). All energy needs will be supplied by solar power and homeowners will have the option to install the Tesla Powerwall or other EV chargers to juice up their electric four-wheelers.

To top it off, each abode will feature a cutting-edge intelligence system, Darwin by Delos, that promises to enhance health and wellbeing by improving air quality, filtering water and lighting that adjusts to your circadian rhythm.

Palari is planning to build more communities of sustainable smart homes in various locations across California, including the Napa Valley, Central Coast and the San Fernando Valley. During the presale stage, prices start at $595,000 for a base three-bedder home and stretch up to $950,000 for the two-home configuration with upgrades.