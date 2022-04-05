The World’s Skinniest Skyscraper Overlooks New York’s Central Park—and It’s Now Fully Built

Back in September 2020, we got a first look at two extravagant units inside 111 West 57. Though both units were finished at the time, and were selling for a whopping $105 million collectively, contractors were still putting final touches on the world’s skinniest skyscraper. Now, six months later, construction has finally finished on the striking, SHoP Architects-designed building, which is also known as Steinway Tower.

Located on Billionaires Row, the tower was announced in 2013, and by the following year, ground had broken on the project that its New York City-based architects envisioned would have a slim width ratio of just 24:1. The residence is also currently the second tallest building in the Western Hemisphere: It reached the super-tall height of 984 feet back in 2018, and today stands a neck-breaking 1,427 feet tall. It is now also capped by a triplex penthouse that offers breathtaking views of Central Park, the skyline and beyond. The icing on top? Residents have access to a luxe amenity suite that includes an 83-foot lap pool, communal outdoor space and concierge.

As futuristic as the tower may feel in the midst of old-world West 57th Street, the project is actually a marriage of the past and future. JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group own and developed both the tower and the adjacent Steinway Hall, a landmarked 1925 building that once housed the offices of premier piano makers Steinway & Sons as well as a famed concert hall and cultural center. On 2014, JDS broke ground on converting the interiors of the historic building and creating luxury residences to match the tower next door.

If you’ve been following the construction of the tower, you’re aware that it accommodates one residence per floor. Together, the 84-story skyscraper and Steinway Hall feature 60 condos designed by Studio Sofield. Among them are Residence 70, which was picked up by an international buyer who only ever viewed the apartment virtually and signed for it less than 30 days later. Meanwhile, the tower’s Triplex Park Loggia Penthouse 72—currently the most expensive unit in the building to date—has listed for a jaw-dropping $66 million.

For those in the market for something a little closer to the earth, the penthouse at Steinway Hall may be a suitable alternative. The 5,269-square-foot duplex offers treetop views of Central Park via its two floors, as well as three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a kitchen with gorgeous Cristallo Gold quartzite countertops and custom smoke-gray solid oak floors throughout the abode. It even features a great room with 26-foot vaulted ceilings and arched glass doors that open onto a terrace.

Whichever building you choose, the joint project is quite the spectacle—and will surely turn heads for years to come. Just look at some of the other projects of designers SHoP Architects, which has around since 1996: Notable work includes the Barclays Center, Uber HQ, the LaGuardia Airport renovation master plan and the Brooklyn Tower, another skyscraper that stands high above its neighbors.

For more information on 111 West 57, visit the building’s website.