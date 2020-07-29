Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Epic New Sustainable Residences in the Caribbean

Sustainability and style don’t have to be mutually exclusive. For proof, look no further than this remarkable new eco-friendly village envisioned by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Penned in partnership with AKT II and Hilson Moran, the collection of futuristic residences will be located on the island of Roatán in the Caribbean. Each structure has been specifically designed with the climate, terrain and culture of the region in mind, and pairs local craftsmanship with the latest architectural techniques. Think of traditional timberwork alongside high-tech design and engineering.

The first units gave the design dream team an opportunity to get a handle on the local supply chain, logistics and construction techniques that best support the economy of the region. Armed with this comprehensive understanding, they developed a new digital configuration platform that will eventually allow island dwellers to plan personalized homes and connect with local suppliers.

“This design prioritizes sustainability and is integral to our vision for Roatán Próspera,” Erick A. Brimen, CEO of Honduras Próspera LLC, said in a press release. “Roatán Próspera will strengthen and diversify the local economy while creating homes defined by their natural environment.”

The homes will be divided into a “kit of parts” that can be assembled on-site by the island’s workforce. The idea is that by employing local craftsmen, tradesmen and construction teams, the project can stimulate the local economy while simultaneously giving the workers experience with new technologies.

The structures are modular by design and feature sustainable timber sourced from certified forests on the Honduran mainland. A special system ensures all parts of the logs are used to minimize waste and pollution. This process also lowers construction energy and reduces the overall carbon footprint of the development.

The units are designed to be self-shading and open toward a fresh sea breeze for natural cooling. When required, water can also be removed from the atmosphere via dehumidification for a little extra chill. The homes are also self-sufficient thanks to special canopies that double as solar power systems and trap UV rays to generate renewable energy. Each unit will be fitted with batteries to store excess electricity for future use.

They look good, too. The Queen of Curves a.k.a. Zaha Hadid is well-represented in flowing lines and cascading levels. Each owner can, of course, customize the layout to their particular needs. The platform gives a choice of built-in furniture modules, including walk-in wardrobes, cooling pools and conversation pits, and homeowners can also appoint local suppliers to create furniture specific for each room.

The island of Roatán is already a renowned tourist destination, perhaps it’s time to build your next holiday house?

Check out more pictures of the Roatán Próspera Residences below: