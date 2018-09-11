Architect Zaha Hadid’s Miami Beach Home Sells for $5.75 Million

In 2004, Zaha Hadid made history by becoming the first woman to win the coveted Pritzker Architecture Prize. Throughout her illustrious career, the Iraqi-British architect was known for crafting fluid forms, asymmetrical exteriors, and curvaceous designs, which were on display everywhere from the Vitra Fire Station in Germany to the Opus in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa district. Not surprisingly, Hadid’s former private residence at the W South Beach—where she lived until she passed away unexpectedly in 2016—displayed many of the same design principles that she adhered to.

The unit, which recently sold for $5.75 million, features three bedrooms and four baths. Dramatic curves and lines give the crisp white interiors a distinctly futuristic feel, while floor-to-ceiling walls of glass overlook the brilliant blue background of the Atlantic Ocean. Set on the southeast corner of the building, the sculpted abode features 2,541 square feet of living space. The open-concept living/dining area opens to a wraparound terrace that overlooks the water, while the secluded all-white kitchen comes with sleek cabinets and state-of-the-art appliances. The master bedroom—a vision in white with a walkout terrace—comes with a tiled master bath with a walk-in glass shower and deep soaking tub. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool and spa, and the sugary beachfront is just a hop and a skip away.

Hadid stayed in the ritzy residence while designing One Thousand Museum, her first (and final) residential offering in the Western Hemisphere. The 62-story tower on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami shows off her signature style, complete with bold curves, geometric patterns, and glass-sheathed penthouses.

Angelica Garcia and Ivan Chorney of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sports and Entertainment Division handled the sale of Hadid’s unit, and David Pulley of Douglas Elliman’s Sports and Entertainment Division represented the buyer. Sales at the W South Beach are being handled exclusively by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.