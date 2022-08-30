This $10.5 Million Ojai Valley Home Blurs the Lines Between Architecture and Nature

It’s one thing when renowned architects create masterpieces for others, but there’s something special when architects create homes for themselves. It’s through these projects you can understand the personal tastes and unbounded creativity. So when architect Scott Johnson, FAIA, founding partner of Johnson Fain (the firm famous for Opus One Winery and Fox Plaza, among others), moved his family from Los Angeles to Ojai Valley, he sought out to create a modern home that not only appeals to a variety of interests, but is a true retreat from the noise of the city.

Called the ‘Wall House,’This well-crafted home sits on 11 acres of low-lying meadows and has a 5,200-square-foot main residence, a detached art studio, detached gym, guest suite, and an open-air pavilion. The home has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, an office, wine cellar, a bar, and a chef’s kitchen. The home feels exceptionally large and airy thanks to the column-free, open-plan living room, as well as the open Douglas Fir ceiling, which is naturally ventilated through an automated clerestory system. The home has a 300-foot-long Corten steel wall with narrow and deeply framed window bands, which emit natural light into all the rooms. It has recently hit the market for $10.5 million.

The living room has a wall of library shelving, concrete walls, and rooms that seamlessly flow into the other. It is a true work of art. The rear of the home features a floor-to-ceiling glass wall that spans nearly the width of the house. It opens onto the backyard, which has a 75-foot-long pool, fireplace, outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning grill and pizza oven, and idyllic patio space underneath the towering trees. The property borders creeks that are part of the Los Padres National Forest that stream into the Ventura River and over 200 native oak trees. The north axis of the home follows a cardinal North/South orientation and is positioned alongside a creek. Surrounding the home are peach and apricot orchards and a harvestable year-round garden outside the kitchen, which he designed for his wife who enjoys gardening.

The proximity of the garden to the home calls for farm-to-table dining experiences year-round. The art studio is perfect for those who love to flex their creative muscles and is lined by walls of glass for constant inspiration from nature. The gym, guest suite, and pavilion are great for those who love to entertain or have some alone time on property.

Ojai is known for its wonderful farmer’s markets, hiking trails, restaurants, shopping, and other outdoor pursuits, and this home is an idyllic foundation for nearby exploration.

The home is listed by Aaron Kirman and Danelle Lavin of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.

Check out more photos of the property below: