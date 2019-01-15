This $10 Million Montana Ski Chalet Will Make You Glad It’s Winter

Sometimes, to get through winter you just have to lean into it. We have found a place that will help you do just that—for all you frost-bitten lovers of blizzards and sub-zero temperatures. Behold 106 Andesite Ridge, a sprawling Montana wood cabin-style lodge, located in private residential community known as the Yellowstone Club, and nestled in the majestic Rocky Mountains.

Set on just over two acres, and featuring four bedrooms and eight bathrooms in its nearly 7,000 square-foot layout, this chalet can only be described as luxuriously rustic. If you think that’s a contradiction, just look at its artfully rural wood-and-stone interiors and lovingly worn-in finishing touches (check out that antler chandelier).

To be sure, the details are made with the highest standards in mind, like the stone fireplace, jaw-dropping vaulted ceilings and expansive windows, which welcome a breathtaking view in the home’s Great Room. Then there’s a kitchen built for a chef, with a Thermador refrigerator and built-in Miele coffee machine (if you prefer drinks over food, worry not: there’s a wind cellar downstairs next to the in-house movie theater).

And while this house is just screaming for you to turn on some Netflix and hide under some cozy blankets with a cup of hot cocoa, we have a feeling you’ll reconsider a trip outside when you encounter a heated stone deck that lures you right to the hot tub. And to put the cherry on top, slope-happy potential buyers should know it has ski-up/ski-out access and a considerable mud room (adjacent to the laundry room) for hopping in and out of your coolest apres-ski ensemble.

Of course, these kinds of amenities bring a price tag to match. So, if you love winter, cabins, skiing, and a cool $10 million doesn’t phase you, it seems like you’ve found the perfect winter home.

See more photos of the lodge below: