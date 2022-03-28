Quantcast
Inside a Modern $10 Million Santa Barbara Home With Tesla Solar Roofs

Set within the celeb-filled Hope Ranch neighborhood, the home also has an interior courtyard, guest house, rooftop lounge and more.

691 via trepadora Santa Barbara Alexis Adam

Those who love architecture, design and the outdoors don’t have to compromise with this estate.

Located at 691 Via Trepadora in Santa Barbara, California, the home is situated within the celeb-filled Hope Ranch neighborhood, on a 1.5-acre parcel. It’s a new build with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and over 7,520 square feet of living space that holds a spacious chef’s kitchen, sprawling living and dining areas and a five-car garage. 

691 via trepadora

The kitchen and main living area.  Alexis Adam

The home is meticulously crafted with high-quality materials and features wide-plank oak floors, floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding glass doors and windows, stone fireplaces, stone detailing on the home’s facade and custom cabinetry. The layout has also been thoughtfully designed, with the shape of the home creating an interior courtyard that includes a beautiful pool, spa, guest house with kitchen and a spacious lawn. The place is also exceptionally private as the backyard is built in to a hillside, creating your own outdoor sanctuary.

691 via trepadora

The home’s entry.  Alexis Adam

Among the home’s other features are sauna in the primary bathroom, a wet bar, a library, a butler’s kitchen and a gym above the five-car garage. It also receives plenty of beautiful natural light via the glass windows and doors. Soaring ceilings also make the spaces feel larger.

The property also features one of the first Tesla solar roofs in Santa Barbara County. Tesla solar roofs don’t compromise on aesthetics and are much more discreet than typical solar panels, which make them particularly sought-after for homes of this caliber. They are made with glass solar tiles, glass roofing tiles and architectural-grade steel tiles and are supposedly more efficient than other solar panel methods.

691 via trepadora

The home is centered around an interior private courtyard.  Gavin Cater

“This home is unique to the area with its modern design, open floor plan and tech features,” says listing agent Eric Haskell of the Agency, who adds that the local is also notable. “Hope Ranch is a private enclave with large properties and access to a gorgeous private beach.”

691 via trepadora

Every room seamlessly connects to the outdoors.  Alexis Adam

Hope Ranch also allows residents access to its many amenities, like tennis courts, a golf course, riding trails and a country club, along with the aforementioned private beach. The 2,000-acre coastal community has incredibly grand estates, some of which overlook the Pacific Ocean or are built high on the bluff. There’s no shortage of incredible activities—and real estate—here.

Check out more photos of the property below:

691 via trepadora

Natural light spills into the home.  Gavin Cater

691 via trepadora

The primary bedroom  Alexis Adam

691 via trepadora

The primary suite’s bathroom features a sauna and deep soaking tub.  Alexis Adam

691 via trepadora

There are soaring ceilings and large windows.  Alexis Adam

691 via trepadora

There’s a guest house that has easy access to several outdoor amenities.  Alexis Adam

691 via trepadora

The gym is located above the five-car garage.  Alexis Adam

691 via trepadora

A rooftop lounge.  Alexis Adam

691 via trepadora

The home facade  Alexis Adam

