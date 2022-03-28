Inside a Modern $10 Million Santa Barbara Home With Tesla Solar Roofs

Those who love architecture, design and the outdoors don’t have to compromise with this estate.

Located at 691 Via Trepadora in Santa Barbara, California, the home is situated within the celeb-filled Hope Ranch neighborhood, on a 1.5-acre parcel. It’s a new build with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and over 7,520 square feet of living space that holds a spacious chef’s kitchen, sprawling living and dining areas and a five-car garage.

The home is meticulously crafted with high-quality materials and features wide-plank oak floors, floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding glass doors and windows, stone fireplaces, stone detailing on the home’s facade and custom cabinetry. The layout has also been thoughtfully designed, with the shape of the home creating an interior courtyard that includes a beautiful pool, spa, guest house with kitchen and a spacious lawn. The place is also exceptionally private as the backyard is built in to a hillside, creating your own outdoor sanctuary.

Among the home’s other features are sauna in the primary bathroom, a wet bar, a library, a butler’s kitchen and a gym above the five-car garage. It also receives plenty of beautiful natural light via the glass windows and doors. Soaring ceilings also make the spaces feel larger.

The property also features one of the first Tesla solar roofs in Santa Barbara County. Tesla solar roofs don’t compromise on aesthetics and are much more discreet than typical solar panels, which make them particularly sought-after for homes of this caliber. They are made with glass solar tiles, glass roofing tiles and architectural-grade steel tiles and are supposedly more efficient than other solar panel methods.

“This home is unique to the area with its modern design, open floor plan and tech features,” says listing agent Eric Haskell of the Agency, who adds that the local is also notable. “Hope Ranch is a private enclave with large properties and access to a gorgeous private beach.”

Hope Ranch also allows residents access to its many amenities, like tennis courts, a golf course, riding trails and a country club, along with the aforementioned private beach. The 2,000-acre coastal community has incredibly grand estates, some of which overlook the Pacific Ocean or are built high on the bluff. There’s no shortage of incredible activities—and real estate—here.

Check out more photos of the property below: