A 100-Acre Wine Country Estate in the Bay Area Lists for $25 Million

Ever since the Judgment of Paris put California vintages on the map, wine connoisseurs have been flocking to Sonoma and Napa for winery tours. Those who want to purchase a vineyard of their own might want to snap up 10 Serenity Lane, a 100-acre property located in Alamo around 30 miles from San Francisco. Surrounded by rolling hills and vineyards, the Northern California estate was designed with wine aficionados in mind.

Spread out across 12,000 square feet, the main residence embodies the feel of a classic château in the French countryside, complete with imported limestone fireplaces and crystal chandeliers. It is equipped with 12 bedrooms, 13 full baths, and three half baths. The countryside estate is further bolstered by a car museum that can hold up to 20 cars, a music room, multiple alfresco entertaining areas, and a one-bedroom guesthouse.

Not surprisingly, though, it’s the wine amenities that really sell the place. An exquisite below-ground wine cellar is the hidden jewel of the regal two-story residence. With the capacity to hold up to 5,000 bottles, it’s a dream come true for even the most sophisticated wine connoisseur. And eight acres of vineyards bring the charm of Napa right to your doorstep.

Encircled by a manicured lawn, the sparkling pool and adjacent pool house promise plenty of fun all summer long. Numerous hiking trails are just minutes away, including the popular Iron Horse Trail, a 33-mile multi-use pathway that connects the communities of Concord and Dublin. And picturesque hills and vineyards unfurl as far as the eye can see.

“The symmetry and balance create a level of peace and tranquility that has almost been forgotten in our fast-paced world,” says Steven Mavromihalis, who holds the listing alongside Sherry Chaput of Pacific Union International.

The property has been listed for $25 million.