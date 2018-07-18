History Comes Alive in This New York City Penthouse

Built in 1894 by architecture firm McKim, Mead & White (the team behind the Brooklyn Museum, Penn Station, and the Washington Square Arch), 108 Leonard Street is a striking example of New York City’s 19th-century architecture. The Tribeca tower shows off carved columns, arched windows, and a beloved clock tower that long ago cemented the building’s landmark status. Originally designed as the headquarters for the New York Life Insurance Company and then as a summons court, the Italian Renaissance Revival landmark has been painstakingly restored by Howard L. Zimmerman Architects and converted into luxury condominiums.

Designed by Jeffrey Beers International, all 152 of the residences feature chevron-patterned oak floors, oversized moldings, and curved windows. The crème de la crème will be the 10-unit Crown Collection penthouses, the first of which has officially been released for sale. Dubbed 15C, the 3,683-square-foot sky palace features four bedrooms and five baths. The great room is outfitted with a fireplace that opens to north and south terraces, and the kitchen displays white cabinets, a waterfall center island, and giant glass windows that drench the space with plenty of natural light. The free-flowing layout also includes a formal dining area and a cozy sitting nook. A good night’s sleep is practically guaranteed in the master bedroom, which comes with an adjacent master bath with a walk-in glass shower and deep soaking tub. Outside, over 1,500 square feet of terraces offer unrivaled views of the Big Apple.

Residents will have access to over 20,000 square feet of amenities, from a fitness center and 75-foot mosaic-tiled swimming pool to a landscaped rooftop and dining lounge with panoramic city views. Three lobbies (including one with restored floor-to-ceiling marble and double-height ceilings) and a covered motor court reception guarantee privacy for residents.

The penthouse is currently on the market for $11.5 million.