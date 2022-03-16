Baller Homes: These 12 Luxe Residences Come With Basketball Courts to Help You Chanel Your Inner LeBron

With NCAA March Madness back, the NBA season in full swing and shows like HBO’s Winning Time hitting the screen, basketball is officially in the air. If all that has got you fired up, you can get more than your head in the game with these impressive residential basketball amenities.

No matter who they’re rooting for, ballers will appreciate these tricked-out indoor and outdoor courts available at individual homes and luxury apartment buildings around the country. Featuring touches like custom logos or contemporary design elements, these courts will make anyone feel like a pro.

From an oceanfront court in Hawaii with stadium-style seating and lighting to custom-designed outdoor courts in New Jersey and beyond, here are 12 places where you can show everyone who’s got game.

Somma Estate in Los Angeles

A true trophy estate in Bel-Air, Somma Estate is on the market for $78 million and appeals to a range of interests, from oenophiles to movie buffs to sports lovers. The modern Spanish-style villa has an full-size indoor basketball court that opens directly into the auto gallery and also features a large screen so you can watch basketball games in real time for inspiration. Ultra-high coffered ceilings with recessed lighting and black walls provide a chic environment to shoot hoops.

17528 Jayden Lane in Encino, California

Nestled within the prestigious private neighborhood Amestoy Estates, this property at 17528 Jayden Lane is built for entertaining. Not only does the outdoor area feature a 15-seater bar area (complete with an al fresco kitchen, grill and two flat screens), a large pool and a spacious deck, but just off the guest cottage there’s a full-size private basketball court. It’s perfect for morning workouts followed by cooling off in the pool.

Chateau De Lumiere in Great Falls, Virginia

This European-inspired chateau-like home in the heart of Great Falls, Virginia, offers the ultimate seclusion and privacy, plus five-star, hotel-style amenities. Plaster moldings, glass mosaics, custom brick and cast stone, Brazilian Cherry floors and hand-forged iron are just a few of the design details to expect throughout the opulent home. However, it’s the movie theater, spa and—for sports’ lovers—the indoor basketball court that truly makes the home shine. Take the custom elevator to the lowest level of the residence to find the bright, full-size court.

23035 North Church Road in Scottsdale, Arizona

The sprawling North Scottsdale estate at 23035 North Church Road eschews traditional desert style for a dramatic, masculine design. Spanning 12,500 square feet, the property is ideal for a professional athlete—or at least someone who takes sports and fitness very seriously. Luckily, game lovers don’t have to choose between tennis or basketball when it comes to the full-size court, as it accommodates both. There’s also an incredible gym, putting green, Olympic-size pool, weight room, lockers, a steam shower and even a tanning room.

63 Duck Pond Lane in Southampton, New York

You won’t have much convincing to do when it comes to inviting your friends or family to summer at this truly magnificent estate in Southampton, and given the long list of amenities, the more the merrier. For $33.9 million, the home was built by renowned architects with only the finest craftsmanship and materials. Of the many amenities, like a spa, tennis court and outdoor movie theater, the two-story indoor gym with a basketball court is quite impressive. There are paneled, wood-beamed ceilings above and the court is located just off the gym, which has a Peloton, treadmill and more.

Waterline Square in New York City

You’d never know that beneath the luxury condo building Waterline Square lives some of the city’s finest residential amenities. Waterline Club features 100,000 square feet of amenities for residents, which includes more than 30 sports courts, fields and studios for an array of activities. The full-size basketball court feels like a professional version with its flooring and scoreboard, and it has several hoops to host multiple games at once or regulation hoops for serious games.

Wymara Villa 5105 in Turks & Caicos

Located at Wymara Turks & Caicos Hotel on Grace Bay, Wymara Villa 5105 gives residents access to hotel amenities with their home ownership. Even better, the villas are just steps from the crystal-clear turquoise water Turks & Caicos is so revered for. This villa embodies sleek, modern design with contemporary furnishings, a stark-white interior and bright exterior color palette, plus direct access to the water. The views are just as good outside your residence, as well, and there is a full-size basketball court (also suitable for tennis) that overlooks the ocean and beach.

Water Falling Estate in Hawaii

With seating for 450 spectators, there are few properties whose basketball court rivals that of Water Falling Estate on the Big Island in Hawaii. You can host games day or night as the court features stadium-style lighting, too. No matter the outcome, there can’t be losers as each player is rewarded with sublime views of the ocean. Just steps from the court, which can also act as a tennis court, is a cliff with two waterfalls that cascade into the ocean (hence the home’s name). The active set will also appreciate the waterslide and the Olympic-size pool with three lanes and a three-meter Duraflex Olympic-style springboard.

32 West 76th in New York City

Who says you have to live in the suburbs to enjoy high-level amenities in the comfort of your home? This townhome on NYC’s Upper West Side, on the market for a cool $25.975 million, is unlike most in the city. Not only is there 11,100 square feet of interior space, but a total gut renovation even created space for a basketball court in the basement. While it’s not a full court, the spacious half-court has double-height ceilings, polished maple wood and baseline and end line markings for an authentic experience. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a basketball court, of any size, in another single-family residence in the city. Read more about this one-of-a-kind home here.

50 Laura Drive in Cedar Grove, New Jersey

Inspired by European chateaux, this 14,000-square-foot New Jersey home is like its own kingdom. The estate has everything from a koi pond and theater to a large swimming pool and authentic Irish pub imported from Europe. Outside, there’s a state-of-the-art basketball court, which can easily be converted into a tennis court, that is ideal for pick-up games and even outdoor workouts. For the ultimate customization, stamp it with your favorite NBA team, NCAA team or local high school team’s logo to inspire you.

The Brooklyn Tower in Brooklyn, New York

The Brooklyn real estate market is heating up, and the Brooklyn Tower features state-of-the-art, design-forward residences that rival any luxury offering in Manhattan—and overlook the Manhattan skyline to boot. One of the tallest buildings in the borough, the sleek tower also has more than 120,000 square feet of amenities, including a 75-foot swimming pool, indoor and outdoor lounges, a theater and more. On the 66th floor, there is an open-air loggia that will house the highest outdoor residential basketball court in the world once completed.

1047 North Bundy, Los Angeles

While this $44 million mansion is not currently up for sale, it’s worth keeping an eye on listings to see if it ever comes back on the market—especially if you’re a Lakers fan. Set on a secluded, 1.2-acre plot in Brentwood, with views of the nearby Getty Museum, the home has such sport-related amenities as an “all-sports simulator room”, where you can virtually play games such as golf at courses around the world, plus a “fun cave” that features a video wall with nine TVs. But the showstopper is the half-basketball court, which is inspired by Kobe Bryant and prominently features his purple-and-gold Lakers jersey colors and his jersey number, 24. Other big-name stars of the sport are emblazoned on the borders, including Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and more. Since it’s on a floating deck, athletes can take in views of the whole city while they shoot hoops.