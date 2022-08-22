Love All: 11 Outstanding American Estates With Their Own Tennis Courts

Whether you’re an avid or casual player, there is no residential amenity like an on-property tennis court. Perfect for both tennis or even outdoor workouts, an at-home court means you don’t have to travel to nearby courts or belong to a country club to practice your backhands. As the US Open approaches—the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament held annually in Flushing Queens, New York—we’ve rounded up the ultimate luxury homes that allow you to channel your inner Serena Williams or Roger Federer in the comfort of your backyard. This year, the tournament is held from August 29 to September 11; and if you end up making your way to Arthur Ashe Stadium, there are a number of packages to book, like arriving via helicopter or staying in a sumptuous suite after a match, for the ultimate tennis experience.

Le Lac Cache, Delray Beach, Florida

Waterfront tennis, anyone? At Le Lac Cache in Delray Beach, Florida, you have exquisite views of the waterway from every vantage point, whether you’re lounging in the airy, light-filled living room, cooling off in the saltwater pool, or working on your game. The fenced-in court, which also is outfitted for basketball, is ideal for family tournaments, private lessons, or casual rallying. Between sets, catch some shade under the covered courtside pavilion.

Los Feliz Spanish Revival Estate, Los Angeles

Host your own private championship at this stunning Los Feliz estate’s exquisite tennis court. The theater and fitness center overlook the court, which also doubles as a basketball court. There’s a seating area and a covered pavilion nearby. When you’re done, take a dip in the pool or bask in the warm sun on the deck.

Holmby Hills Jewel Box, Los Angeles

For those seeking an architecturally significant home with all the amenities, look no further than this Holmby Hills residence. Built by renowned architect Paul Williams in 1936, this timeless estate exudes Art Deco glamor with period details and some of Williams’ signature, like an oval entry foyer and a scalloped sunken bar. The amenity-filled home also has a tennis court in the backyard so you never need to wait in LA traffic to drive to a court.

Stillforest Street, Houston

The home is located in the prestigious Piney Point neighborhood of Houston, Texas, known as one of the wealthiest communities in all of Texas. It has a resort-like lifestyle, from the carport to the pool and the tennis court. Not only is this tennis court ensconced by towering trees and greenery (read: complete privacy), but there’s a covered outdoor patio and kitchen for post-game refreshments or to watch a match.

Lily Pond Lane Estate, Hamptons, New York

Tennis is one of the most prominent pastimes when in the Hamptons, and this $49.5 million estate on Lily Pond Lane lets you do it at your own property. Not only is this the only lit tennis court in the Hamptons, but it is a dark sky-compliant lit court and the only private court that has professional lighting system standards. In fact, it was installed by the same design and installation team responsible for Arthur Ashe Stadium, home of the US Open.

Steven Bochco Estate, Pacific Palisades, California

This Paul Williams-designed estate was built in 1937 and is the former home of late TV writer and producer Steven Bochco, as well as Sylvester Stallone. Recently listed for $35 million, this Pacific Palisades home spans 1.4 acres and has park-like grounds that shroud the property in privacy. There’s a well-lit tennis court, tucked away from the home and pool, that can be enjoyed day or night, thanks to the stadium-like lighting.

Halsey Lane, Hamptons, New York

This picture-perfect home on Halsey Lane in Bridgehampton, New York is situated on 4.6 acres with lush lawns, towering trees, and verdant gardens. It was originally built in 1980 with substantial renovations from architect Frank Greenwald. During the summer months, you can perfect your swing on the tennis court, which is accessed via stone steps and has a charming covered gazebo.

Calistoga Modern Residence in Calistoga, California

Nestled within the Mayacamas Mountains between Napa and Sonoma, this modern Calistoga residence trades the region’s typical rustic architecture for something sleek and striking. It’s on the market for $6.5 million, and with that you get a pool, an outdoor kitchen, ample deck and entertaining spaces, as well as a tennis court. Hit some tennis balls with friends at sunset and top off your night with a glass of local wine.\

Hobble Creek Ranch, Springville, Utah

You never have to worry about hitting a ball in your neighbors court, considering the $49 million Hobble Creek Ranch comes with the surrounding 20 acres of land as well as an additional 3,387 acres of recreational land just behind the home. You can camp, hike, hunt, and ride horses on your own land—and you might never see the same spot twice if you don’t want to. The tennis court is ideally situated near the house with gorgeous mountain views just beyond.

23 Carrington Drive, Greenwich, Connecticut

It’s difficult to choose which amenity is best here at this 36-acre equestrian estate in Greenwich, Connecticut. Listed for $9 million, the home is designed and built to perfection with unique details like 17th-century stone walls and decorative millwork. There’s a world-class barn with white-fenced paddocks and other equestrian facilities, but sports lovers will also appreciate the tennis court, which is next to an orchard of mature fruit trees.