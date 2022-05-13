Just Outside NYC, This $11 Million Estate Has Two Waterfronts and Access to a Private Beach

Channel your inner Gatsby with this private escape that has double waterfront access to the Long Island Sound and Premium Mill Pond.

With 106 Premium Point as your base, you’ll get scenic views, plenty of space and a waterfront location that rivals those of the crowded, pricey Hamptons. Located in New Rochelle—part of Westchester County and just 30 minutes from the city—this Mediterranean-style residence spans 7,800 square feet and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths. It was designed by Thompson-Raissis Architects, known for its multi-million-dollar residences in Greenwich, the Hamptons, Long Island and beyond.

The compound begins with a motor court and porte-cochère that welcomes you to the manse. While the exterior is inspired by Mediterranean villas, the inside takes a modern turn. The home features an impressive, two-story atrium foyer with sleek Italian marble floors and a glass-enclosed marble staircase. The stairs wrap around to the second-floor landing and balcony while the double windows give this stunning foyer an airy, open feel.

The design was carefully considered, and only the finest materials were used. The grand foyer also features Venetian plaster walls, and even the powder rooms are made with high-quality materials like mother of pearl in the tiled walls, countertops and floors. The living room off the foyer has beautiful neutral-colored silk wall coverings, while the formal dining room has hand-painted gold-leaf wallpaper that reflects the water theme the original owners wanted. The home is staged by luxury home staging and design firm LTW Design, and the firm can work with the buyer if they wish to purchase the furniture.

Each room is impossibly bright and brings in the outdoors, so the interior color palette is pared down to let the bright-blue water steal the show. The open-concept kitchen, for example, has Bulthaup cabinets and stainless-steel countertops. It’s designed for cooking, whether you have a private chef or prefer to do it yourself. There’s also an automated drop-down privacy screen, a wine refrigerator, pull-out beverage doors and easy access to the outdoor kitchen for summer soirées.

The lower level has a 500-bottle, glass-enclosed wine cellar, billiard room, wet bar, theater room and open studio space that can be used however you wish. Outside, there’s a heated saltwater pool with an outdoor shower and a beautiful garden greenhouse for chilly days. Perched above the ocean is a fire pit lounge with built-in limestone seating, ideal for watching the sunset with a crisp glass of wine in hand.

The home features state-of-the-art technology, like a house-wide Sonos system, a high-end security system and a powered generator, and has 24-hour security provided by Premium Point. The private beach association also has a marina for all residents of this enclave, as well as a beach club with cabanas and other services.

Check out more photos of the property below: