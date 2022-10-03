The Penthouses in This Luxe New Montreal High-Rise Were Inspired by NYC’s 5-Star Hotels

As Canada’s most luxurious real estate market, Montreal has no shortage of sprawling estates and cosmopolitan pads. But 1111 Atwater, near Golden Square Mile and Westmount neighborhoods, is setting a new precedent for luxury living in the city.

The exclusive project features just 25 penthouse-style residences spread over the top eight floors of a 38-story mixed-use tower, and each home was inspired by New York City’s glamorous five-star hotels. The residences have 360-degree views of Montreal, as well as the mountain and river. Just steps from downtown, the building is in close proximity to cultural attractions, fabulous restaurants and shopping.

The grand reception hall. Lemay + Escobar

The penthouses are nothing short of spectacular, with 10- to 12-foot ceilings; massive floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light; and custom finishes from Lemay + Escobar Architecture, who were also tapped to construct the ultra-luxe amenities as well. Each residence has outdoor terraces and are flooded with natural light. The homes truly feel like you’re living in a five-star hotel. The project was conceived by Canadian real estate developer EMD-Batimo and Clarke and Claridge Immobilier, who sought to create an intimate, exclusive and private living experience for future owners. Residences start at $2 million and soar beyond $12 million with a range of layouts that extend up to 10,000 square feet for a full floor.

A bedroom. Lemay + Escobar

The lobby is attended 24/7 by a concierge, who also provides hotel-like services for residents, whether they need to arrange a car or service their home. Other in-residence features includes high-performance curtains wall windows, custom kitchen cabinetry, home automation technology, customization of rooms and layouts and interior design services.

The amenities are second-to-none. The ground floor entryway, which features a private entrance exclusively for residents, has a private elevator that leads to the 30th floor. The amenities are found on the 30th and 31st floors, where residents can enjoy exclusive spaces that are reserved for them. These include an indoor pool that connects onto an exterior cantilevered terrace; a reception hall and cocktail lounge; a gym; skylounge; many terrace spaces; and more. Special feature includes a glass grand piano in the entrance hall, as well as incredible high-quality materials, like sheer white marble, silver-and-gold accessories, backlit golden-hued onyx and veined Macassar ebony wood, rose-gold-toned metal panels, black Saint Laurent marble, and more.

The entire building is opulent and glitzy and once again sets a new benchmark for luxury residential offerings in the city. The building is slated to open December 2022.

Check out more photos of the property below:

A living room. Lemay + Escobar

The sky lounge. Lemay + Escobar

A bathroom. Lemay + Escobar