This Wellness-Focused Connecticut Manse Comes With a Vertical Garden and Its Own Juice Bar

Combining wellness, architecture and design, Xanadu at 11 Bluewater Hill in Westport, Connecticut, is the ultimate home for those seeking it all. The modernist masterpiece, just 40 minutes from New York City, fuses the best in wellness technology and amenities with high-quality materials and design elements that make it standout not only in the region, but all of the US. It is listed for $12 million, however, the seller is open to accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. If sold via crypto, it would be one of the largest crypto sales in the state.

The 10,000-square-foot home has five bathrooms and six bathrooms over four levels and multiple structures that seamlessly connect together. The floors are connected by either an elevator or staircase. It’s located within the Compo Beach community and situated high on a hill with 180-degree views of Long Island Sound.

For wellness buffs, Xanadu has a freeform gym, a yoga studio with an Iyengar Yoga wall and a regulation squash and half basketball court. There’s also a juice bar and steam shower, as well as a conservatory with a retractable roof that houses the indoor chemical-free pool. There’s even a hidden screen projector so you can watch movies while enjoying time in the water, which is enhanced with copper ionization that has immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory benefits. The pool’s garden has a living wall of botanicals that is suited to grow microgreens and herbs, if you prefer homegrown produce.

The conservatory is fantastic to experience in the summer months, but the glass windows feature a UV tint to prevent solar gain. There’s also a Desert Air system for humidity and environment control and hand-painted murals within the haven.

Yoga aficionados will be thrilled with the Cedrik Wolfe-designed Great Yoga Wall. Not only does the yoga room feel like a true professional studio, but it features a hand-painted ceiling inspired by Cy Twombly’s work at the Louvre, a cork floor, a carpet inversions wall and design-forward sconces from Aerin. Yoga walls are beneficial for reducing back pain, improving circulation and building strength compared to regular mat yoga. After your session, head to the spa lounge, which features a steam shower with incredible design elements, as well as a full laundry room to immediately care for beach and pool towels.

“I think finding a property that focuses this much on wellness in everyday life is what makes Xanadu super unique,” says listening agent Carrie Perkins. “It’s all the features combined. One of the most common reasons we don’t make our mental and physical health a priority is the amount of time it takes. This is immediate access with a variety of wellness options and complete privacy.”

Spanning four levels, the home is connected via a central floating stairway with an original Foucault Pendulum. Named after French physicist Léon Foucalt, the pendulum is a constant reminder of Earth’s rotation and that life keeps going. Crafted by Academy Pendulum, creator of the Foucault Pendulum hung in the Smithsonian in 1964, it is the only pendulum created by the company for a private residence. The main floor, with its 17-foot ceilings, features a custom library, beautiful kitchen, outdoor porch, large pantry and powder room.

“It’s like living in a five-star resort full time,” Perkins says. “Each special feature has different benefits. We’ve had prospective buyers who are hardcore squash players, fitness professionals and influencers who vlog from home, but also buyers who work from home and consider this the ultimate office. They can put in a solid few hours, take a break to play out their frustrations for an hour, go back to the grind, and then unwind at the end of the day with a swim and some yoga.”

The upper level features four bedrooms, including the primary suite, which has a custom metal leaf ceiling, a glass metal leaf fireplace wall and Venetian plaster walls. It also overlooks the living roof. The primary bathroom features a steam shower, rain shower and stunning natural agate gemstone countertops and a bench. There’s even a dedicated Champagne bar with a SubZero wine chiller, a sitting area and a constellation ceiling. Meanwhile, for those who love to entertain, the lower level has a tiki bar and fireplace.

The property infuses Bauhaus-style design with wood, concrete, glass, steel and eco-friendly construction elements, including solar panels and living green roofs. Materials used include natural stone and tile, steel and wood windows, amethyst stone inlays and glass, best seen in the cantilevered canopy over the main entrance.

“This is the house that welcomes friends for a game or a pool party or a group yoga or meditation practice,” Perkins says. “Now that we all live with an awareness that our lives and access to daily activities could change dramatically at any moment, there is no better place to be than Xanadu.”

Check out more photos of the property below: