This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean

Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain.

Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded thanks to its lush natural landscaping of towering trees, plant-lined stone pathways, greenery-filled decks and thoughtfully placed terraces.

The living room. Douglas Elliman Realty

The home spans 3,344 square feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The entire home is filled with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that lead out directly onto the ocean-facing terraces. The living areas feature white wood-beamed ceilings and there are natural wood floors throughout. Every spot has ocean views, from the pristine kitchen to the dining area and from all the bedrooms. The primary suite has glass doors that open onto a private terrace, rewarding you with perfect sunset views each night. The primary bathroom is just as beautiful, with a bronze soaking tub and high-end fixtures.

The treehouse-style deck that dates back to 1925. Douglas Elliman Realty

However, it’s the outdoor areas that take center stage. There are private outdoor areas throughout the property, whether it’s the shaded patio, the terraces that line the length of the home, the stone pathways that weave you through the perimeter of the home or the Zen-inspired garden with water features and landscaping.

The main terrace. Douglas Elliman Realty

The treehouse-style deck located off the front of the home is built within an old tree and hovers above the ground. It’s the perfect spot for gorgeous outdoor loungers to soak up the sun all day long. There’s plenty of opportunity for additional outdoor amenities, whether it’s a grill or outdoor pizza oven on the home’s terrace, or transforming a bedroom into a gym or art studio.

The home is close to Victoria Beach but also Montage Laguna Beach, shopping, restaurants and outdoor activities. The home is listed by Andy Stavros of Douglas Elliman.

Check out more photos of the property below:

The kitchen and dining area. Douglas Elliman Realty

The primary bedroom. Douglas Elliman Realty

There are four bedrooms in total. Douglas Elliman Realty