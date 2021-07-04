This $17 Million Miami Beach Condo Has a Home Office Concealed in a Wine Vault

Working from home can be stressful, even if you live in on the beach in Miami. This is possibly why the owners of a South Beach condo which just listed for $16.25 million installed a glass wine vault enclosing a hidden home office. That’s a genius WFH hack, and one that will prevent you ever going back to work in a real office that’s not encased in wine.

So if wine-adjacent work is your life plan, this is the apartment for you. The duplex apartment takes up the first and second floors of Ocean House, a white, low-rise, classic Miami condo building built in 2009, sandwiched delectably between the restaurants of Ocean Drive and the white sands of South Beach.

Inside, the condo has a light, bright and spacious feel, with a central double-height living area that leads out onto a first floor terrace and the building’s communal pool, which in turn is separated from the beach only by a strip of greenery. The living area is surrounded by glass walls on one side, and an open second-floor landing on three sides, accessed by a glass staircase.

On one side is an open-plan breakfast room, while on the other is that home office, encased in an oval-shaped glass wine vault. Upstairs is another glass-walled room, this time in the form of a conventional rectangle, housing the kitchen. The walls can switch to opaque privacy glass should you wish to conceal your culinary efforts.

The 6,240-square-foot home also contains four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a home movie theater, a dining room leading out onto a second-floor terrace, a home bar, brightly colored bathrooms, large walk-in closets and miles of fitted cabinets. Screens are in almost every room, including the first-floor terrace.

Building amenities include the beachside pool deck with plentiful sun-loungers and private cabanas, as well as a billiards room with a bar, an outdoor kitchen, screening room, private beauty salon, business center, gym and sauna. Chad Carroll with the Carroll Group at Compass holds the listing.

See more photos of 125 Ocean Drive below: