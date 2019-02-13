This $13 Million Golfer’s Paradise in L.A. Has The Biggest Closets We’ve Ever Seen

Golf-loving, basketball-playing fashionistos—have we got a house for you.

One of only eight homes to face the Los Angeles County Golf Course, this sprawling property is like a private oasis in one most desirable zip codes and one of the most famous streets in the world. So, if you like to hit the putting green, this abode may just be for you.

And the location is just the beginning.

This home, which will set you back $13 million (just recently reduced by a substantial $2 million) is just shy of 8,000 square feet and sits on an acre of land. It also features prime views of the city and puts an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living, which, being L.A., is only apropos. This means that along with the requisite pool, there’s a spa, outdoor kitchen, and both basketball and tennis courts. Beyond that, the rolling hills of the golf course beckon you to pick up your clubs and walk over for a round of 18 any damn day you want.

Now, let’s pretend it’s one of those rare chilly days in the City of Angels—the inside of this home isn’t too shabby either. There’s six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a fully equipped gourmet eat-in kitchen, a home theater (because, well, Hollywood), a formal dining room, a home gym (because L.A.), an indoor basketball court, and an attached guesthouse with its own entrance. Then there’s the closets—which could double as personal stores, tricked out with hanging racks, shoe shelves, bag ledges and cubbies, drawers for days and even a center island. Even a professional shopper would be able to arrange their wardrobes here with room to spare.

And, as a cherry on top, across the street is the iconic Beverly Hills sign, which lights up in the evenings. Should you ever have guests over (you would have a 20-car circular driveway so you should!), they’ll be reminded of where they are as soon as they leave your house. Not too shabby, eh?

See more photos of the stunning property below:

Brandon Assanti of Rodeo Realty represents the property.