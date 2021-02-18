This Colorful, Light-Filled $13 Million Mansion in Boca Raton Was Designed for Entertaining

The latest trend in home design—maximalism—has seemed to be reserved mostly for spaces in urban and northern climates. But this mansion in Florida’s Boca Raton proves that the trend can shine even in bright sunlight.

Inside this 7,500-square-footer, candy-colored modern sofas in the great room are paired with walls of gilt-framed, dark paintings in the old masters tradition, with brass and white-lacquered accents. All of it is bathed in the light coming through the soaring windows that look out onto the pool and deck. The great room has a second, cozier seating area around the flat-screen TV’s wall and a massive brass coffee table.

The dining area is spacious enough for two tables in a cheery blue hue, each seating 10 in velvet chairs. Crystal chandeliers sparkle off the aluminum-tile-wrapped pillars, and a two-panel mural serves as a focal point. The ceiling above the tables is done in a metallic finish. The vast, sleek kitchen is a mix of modern appliances, more white lacquer and brass and a black-marble waterfall countertop on one of the two islands.

Wallpapers serve as yet another layer of color and texture not only behind the art in the great room, but also throughout the four-bedroom, six-bath home. The buyer either needs to embrace this brand of maximalism or spend a fortune tearing down all that paper. Rainbow-hued checks mark the walls and sheer drapery of one of the home’s two offices, while a coral-and-blue-print paper marks the other. One is more mirror, acrylic and lacquer; the other dark woods and rich tapestry rugs.

Even more patterns and textures find their place together inside the primary bedroom suite. In the bedroom, a barnwood chest of drawers sits beside the woven sea-grass head- and footboards of the four-poster bed and polished mahogany tables, against a backdrop of more wallpaper. A dramatic wall of white-veined black marble accents a black-and-white tiled floor and wood-paneled cabinetry in the shower zone, while a polished brown wood with silk drapery marks the cabinetry and windows surrounding the soaking tub. Massive walk-in closets and a sliding door out to the patio complete the suite.

The dramatic metallic touches from the entertaining space also carry through to the rest of the home, including the front of the house with its 12-foot, solid brass door and the aluminum mosaic tiles dotting the industrial, steel and white-tiled custom staircase.

Upstairs, more neutral tones of soothing whites and dove grays prevail, but with no less texture. The remaining three bedrooms and baths occupy this space, plus an additional lounging area overlooking the pool and patio down below.

Outside, the terrace is also made for entertaining with multiple seating areas and an outdoor kitchen meant for large groups. The blue countertop links to the formal dining room inside, and even the playful candy-hued notes are repeated in the pool, with its ability to change colors through special lights.

Other features include a three-car garage, elevator and Lumen smart-home technology throughout.

A few custom details speak to a love of high-end fashion: The front door’s pull was designed by the same artist who designed one for Barney’s in New York City, and the fragrant ylang-ylang tree in the yard is meant to evoke the scent of Chanel No. 5. The home is also part of the St. Andrews Country Club and sits just beside the golf course. A $150,000 membership is a mandatory part of the purchase.

The home is listed for $12.95 million with Mark Nestler and John Poletto with One Sotheby’s International Realty.