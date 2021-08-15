A Texas Oil Heiress’s 146-Acre Wyoming Ranch Just Hit the Market for for $45 Million

A sprawling Wyoming ranch long owned by late Texas oil heiress, horse breeder, philanthropist and prolific art patron Anne Windfohr Marion has hit the market. Nestled into the base of the Grand Teton mountains, just north of downtown Jackson, the entire spread is asking a substantial $45 million, though the property’s four contiguous parcels are also for sale in smaller two-parcel blocks—the larger one at $27.5 million and the other at $23 million.

Marion purchased the 8,000-square-foot French country-style main house on the site for nearly $5 million from novelist Warren Adler—whose “The War of the Roses” and “Random” Hearts” were made into films—and later built herself a caretaker’s residence/guesthouse. Resting in the private, gated residential community of Fairway Estates, where nearby neighbors include West Virginia Sen. Jay Rockefeller, Mars candy heir John Mars and Hollywood producer Erika Olde, the so-called “Bar B Bar Ranch” is showcased by a four-bedroom, five-bath main house resting on a total of 146 acres with 2,000 feet of Snake River frontage, and panoramic views of the Grand Tetons and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Perhaps most known for its spring-fed creeks and exceptional fishing ponds, the ranch also enjoys abundant wildlife sightings ranging from elk, deer and moose, to the occasional bald eagle and bear. It’s also one of several personal residences spanning the globe that Marion left behind following her death in Palm Springs earlier this year at age 81 from lung cancer.

The great granddaughter of Samuel “Burk” Burnett, founder of Four Sixes Ranch in northern Texas, Marion served as president of Burnett Ranches and chairman of Burnett Oil Co., as well as president of the Burnett Foundation. She also helped found the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, N.M., and Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas. Among her vast repertoire of homes: Four Sixes, a 480,000-acre retreat in Fort Worth known as one of the largest ranches in Texas; a Fifth Avenue apartment in New York; a mansion in the guard-gated Vintage Club in Indians Well, Calif.; and her primary residence, a modernist, 19,000-square-foot home in the Westover Hills neighborhood of Fort Worth that was designed for her mother by noted architect I.M. Pei in the late 1960s.

As for Marion’s Jackson Hole residence, the estate is hidden away securely behind gates and was built by Jackson Hole-based RAM Construction in 2010. Solid oak double doors provide entry into the Montana moss rock- and cedar-clad main house, which is highlighted by a spacious, mountain-view great room sporting hand-planed white oak floors and plaster walls, a wood-burning fireplace, two sitting areas, walls of windows and double French doors that open to a heated patio overlooking a trout-filled pond.

A paneled study leads to a second private patio with fireplace, and a large kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, an island and stainless appliances, along with an adjacent breakfast nook and butler’s pantry. Other amenities include an office with built-in bookshelves, a temperature-controlled, 540-bottle wine room and a whole-house generator. Four ensuite bedrooms include a master suite studded with picture windows and a sitting room, plus two separate baths—one with a steam shower and two closets, and an additional sitting area.

In addition to the main home, which is being offered fully furnished aside from the artwork, and interior and exterior sculptures, there’s also a four-bedroom, 3,618-square-foot guesthouse. Found outside of the private gate, on a 37-acre parcel of land adjacent to the main home, it includes an oversized garage and workshop. Altogether, the property includes seven separate parcels, two of which are in conservation easement, as is a portion of another. Additional development would be possible or some of the parcels could be sold separately.

The listing is held by Edward Liebzeit of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty.

Check out more images of the estate below.