You Betcha! This $15.2 Million Lakefront Estate Shows That Minnesotan ‘Nice’ Can Be Decadent, Too

A custom-built mansion overlooking one of Minnesota’s most famous lakes is up for grabs.

Located at 2400 Point Cedar Drive in Woodland, the Lake Minnetonka estate is set on a 2.9-acre private peninsula with nearly 1,700 square feet of water frontage on Wayzata Bay. The three-story manse was completed in 2016 and offers just over 9,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six and a half baths. Designed by local firm Swan Architecture and Street Homes, this fisherman’s dream home boasts an East Coast shingle-style design. And it grants you more than one exceptional view.

The main floor features an opulent two-story great room with breathtaking views of the lake under a soaring double barrel vault ceiling. Its French doors open onto a large observation deck overlooking the water. The home’s primary kitchen (which was a finalist in the 2017 worldwide Sub-Zero Wolf Design Contest) and secondary catering kitchen are also on this level.

Down the hall from the kitchen, you’ll find the residence’s lavish main-floor suite. It features a covered porch (which is currently being used as an art studio) and a spa-style bath with heated floors, a whirlpool bathtub, steam shower and of course, views of the lake.

The upper level is dominated by a larger primary suite, complete with a gas-burning fireplace, covered porch and its own coffee bar. Its bathroom is similar to the lavish en suite downstairs, but it houses a soaking tub and a glass shower. There are another three bedrooms on this level (two of which have covered porches with lake views), as well as a sitting room, two large closets and the laundry room.

For entertainment, head down to the residence’s ground level where you’ll find a newly completed family room, a home theater with plush seating for nine and a golf simulator. A recreational space that doubles as a garage spans 2,500 square feet and can store up to eight of your cars. The owners used the area as an art gallery, but what you choose to do with it is up to you.

Other key features of the home include oak hardwood floors, custom window treatments, nine refrigerators, a security system, a circular driveway, an elevator and a backup generator. A boat house and a dock, on the east side of the property, are also included in this waterfront property.

If the $15.2 million listing floats your boat, contact Jim Schwarz of Sotheby’s International Realty for more details.

