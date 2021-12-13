This $15 Million Miami Mansion Was Designed to ‘Float’ Above Rising Sea Levels

The weather in Miami is great, yes, but the fact that the sea is slowly rising and homes are flooding is not. Those looking to snap up real estate in the area need to be discerning, then, lest they end up with an underwater megamansion in a few years time. One home in the area seems to have planned ahead for the crisis—as much as one can, anyway—and is perched on a series of columns to prevent water damage. Architecturally it’s also a standout for the region, with a statement-making look that incorporates concrete walls. Yours if you have a spare $15 million sitting around.

The residence was designed by Rene Gonzalez, a local architect who has worked on a bevy of residential projects as well as hospitality and commercial ventures, including work on the Standard Hotel Miami. It was built for healthcare executive Hany Boutros, according to The New York Times. It’s an abnormal space from the moment you cross its threshold, as guests enter via a retractable automated staircase that ascends from the garden to the actual home.

Inside, the home is engineered to feel light and airy, despite the fact that it incorporates massive concrete walls. It’s divided into four separate pavilions of sorts: a living room and kitchen, a primary bedroom suite and two separate guest rooms. It’s a 3,312-square-foot parcel altogether, with floor-to-ceiling retractable panes that bring the tropical gardens and plants from the outdoors in.

Obviously, since it’s Miami, you’ll want a pool to take a dip in, and this particular residence has a lap pool that divides its disparate spaces, so it seems like it’s in the center of everything. Also in this area is a waterfall surrounded by plants, so it feels a bit like you’re entering a private jungle whenever you step outside. For those who like to entertain, there’s al fresco space for lounging, too, plus an outdoor shower to rinse off after a swim. The rooftop serves as an additional entertainment space.

The skylights and windows give the home a sense of levity, which pairs well with the fact that it’s “floating” on stilts. Best of all, it certainly won’t look like any of mansions nearby, as its pseudo-brutalist look is distinct in Miami. Sound like it’s your speed? Check out more photos below: