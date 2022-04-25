This $16 Million Modern Estate in Austin Comes With Its Own Vineyard and Private Label Wine

Named ‘8 Oaks’ after the number of people in their family, this property located about 30-minutes from downtown Austin is truly one-of-a-kind. The sellers are commercial real estate developer and tech startup investor Vincent Sica, and his wife, Tracey Sica, who live at the estate with their six children. To honor each member of their family, they planted eight oak trees along the driveway that leads to the house.

Built in a modern ranch style, the $16 million home is being sold off-market (with Eklund|Gomes at Douglas Elliman), and it’s one of the most expensive off-market homes in the area. (Texas is a non-disclosure state, and most of the homes of this caliber are sold off-market.) Sica is also considering cryptocurrency as payment, as he’s an investor himself.

The couple purchased the hilltop land in 2018 for $1.5 million and have spent the last few years building out the home, enlisting renowned Austin-based designer Fern Santini to create a modern, yet warm sanctuary for their family. As they value privacy, the family also purposely sought out the location in a secure gated neighborhood.

The 6.5-acre compound consists of a main house, two guest houses, a “party” barn and an office, totaling 10,000 square feet of living space. It’s even further shielded from neighborhors thanks to grand oak trees, cherry laurel and olive trees, and a vineyard.

With a total of seven bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms, as well as a slew of outdoor amenities perfect for year-round Austin weather, it’s the ultimate spot to entertain and host family gatherings, parties and more. Everything has a seamless connection to the outdoors. The main residence is the best example of this as it is flanked by walls of windows and soaring, beamed ceilings.

Every room feels oversized, whether it’s the gourmet chef’s kitchen, the marvelous foyer or the great room, dining area, and lounge, which features a wet bar, fireplace and wine room. The main home connects to the pool pavilion, with a zero-edge pool that features a state-of-the-art purification system and deck.

The two guest cottages, named Primrose and Ivy, are connected to the main house via a covered walkway. The walkway has an outdoor kitchen and a sunroom with a floating rope bed for easy afternoons. The couple’s goal was to create luxurious off-grid living for their family that engages everyone who comes over with the beautiful surrounding nature.

The home prioritizes family and kids of all ages, and the party barn is an exciting element. The 2,000-square-foot space has a shuffleboard court, pool table, theater-sized TV and wet bar, as well as an outdoor dining patio and counter. The property also has a professional, Wimbledon-inspired tennis court and pavilion with lighting, along with room for spectators; it’s also got a snack bar, outdoor TV and storage room so you can practice and compete like your favorite tennis stars. There’s also a dedicated fitness room with Hill Country views next to the two-car garage and porte-cochère.

Perhaps the most unique feature is the solar-powered vineyard with dozens of two-year-old imported Tempranillo grape vines. The owners even created their own label, 8 Oaks, through a partnership with a Napa Valley-based winery. They will reap the first harvest, but after that, there will be 200-300 bottles per year and the new owner can label it themselves.

As if it couldn’t get any better, the grounds are filled with rosemary, honeysuckle, jasmine, thyme and colorful wildflowers, creating an omnipresent sweet aroma. There’s also hidden, ground-mounted solar panels worth more than $100,000, and over $1 million in landscaping.

“The reason we love 8 Oaks so much is because of its proximity to all of our favorite places,” owner Vincent Sica tells Robb Report. “We are five minutes from the Rough Hollow Yacht Club & Marina on Lake Travis and 30 minutes from downtown Austin. We are also 45 minutes from the edge of Texas Wine Country. You simply can’t get a better Texas Hill Country location.”

