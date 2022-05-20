This $16 Million California Beach House Has Serious Rock Cred—and a Guitar-Shaped Pool

If you’re in the market for a new home and looking to channel your inner rockstar, this might be the place for you. A four-bed, four-bath beachfront property in Bolinas, California, with rock-and-roll history and a guitar-shaped pool, is on the market for $16 million.

The more than 4,000-square-foot house was built in 1920 and lived several lives before becoming the family home it is now. At different points in the ’20s it served as a bathhouse, a tea house and a ballroom casino. In the ’60s, it was owned by the family of Susie Tompkins Buell, the co-founder of Esprit and The North Face. And it was the location of jam sessions between the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia and Grace Slick, who designed the unique pool out back.

Despite its hard-rock bona fides, the house now has a very California modern feel, with white wood beams and paneling and light wood accents throughout the living area. The windows that surround the room offer breathtaking ocean views, and direct access to the beach awaits outside.

The kitchen is any chef’s dream, with stainless-steel appliances and black granite counters. An adjoining sitting area opens to the outdoor deck, where the stunning views continue. Multilevel limestone patios also enhance the indoor/outdoor feel of the home and provide great space for entertaining.

Downstairs, the fun continues, with a media room and wet bar, perfect for awards show or Super Bowl parties. The three bedrooms on the lower level all offer ensuite baths and their own views of the ocean.

The guitar-shaped pool will definitely be the selling point for any music-minded buyer. It’s lined with gold and copper mosaic tiles and a celestial sun and moon pattern. A sculpture by Peter Bishop Allen depicts a dolphin that appears to be leaping out of the water.

In short, the home, listed by Aalto, really sings. Check out more photos of the property below.