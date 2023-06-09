Inside a Modern $16 Million Condo at Mandarin Oriental With Epic Central Park Views

When it comes to who has the best Central Park views, few properties compare to the sprawling vistas found at Mandarin Oriental.

The hotel currently has 66 branded residences within its Columbus Circle tower, and a unit on the 73rd floor can now be yours. On the market for a cool $16 million, the three-bed, three-and-a-half-bath apartment is being offered up by British billionaire financier and philanthropist Michael Spencer, Mansion Global reported. In 2004, the NEX Group founder splashed out $8.8 million for the palatial pad. It appears that nearly two decades later, he’s finally ready to part ways with the abode and more importantly, make back potentially double what he paid.

“As dramatic and luxurious as the apartment is, it has more of a low-key established and clubby feel to some of the younger upstarts nearby,” says Compass agent Brian Babst. who holds the listing together with colleague Daren Herzberg.

A three-bedroom apartment on the 73rd floor of the Mandarin Oriental hotel just listed for $16 million. Compass

Measuring close to 3,000 square feet, the condo impresses on all fronts. There’s chevron French oak flooring, soaring 10-foot ceilings, and a private entry lobby. Of course, the giant windows throughout allow for sights of Central Park from essentially every room. Plus, they’ve been “treated with UV-protection to guard against fading and the climate system keeps precise humidity control,” adds Babst.

An expansive entrance gallery leads to the home’s super-chic great room, which also makes for the perfect place to hang any large-format artworks you have lying around. Nearby, the chef’s kitchen is decked out with Carrera marble countertops, Varenna cabinetry, and state-of-the-art appliances from Miele and Sub-Zero. Here, you’ll also enjoy a cozy eat-in breakfast area and wine storage to stash your most prized bottles.

The condo has views of Central Park and the New York City skyline. Compass

The primary suite is accessed by double doors for a bit of privacy. If you’ve got a massive wardrobe, three walk-in closets should be plenty of room to hold all your belongings. Naturally, the owner’s bath was designed to be just as sumptuous, wrapped in marble with glass trimmings. “It’s a ‘wow’ apartment that you never want to leave,” adds Babst.

Whenever you do decide to venture out, the hotel’s award-winning spa is just an elevator ride away. On that note, you’ll also have access to Mandarin Oriental’s two Michelin-starred restaurants, fitness center, concierge, and massive 75-foot pool.

