This Historic Home in Charleston Has Been Restored to Its Original 1718 Charm. Now It Can Be Yours for $3 Million. 

As far as American history goes, 40 Tradd Street in Charleston, South Carolina might be considered one of the oldest surviving homes, not just in the city, but in the country. Listed for $2.95 million, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home dates back to 1718 and is one of only 71 pre-Revolutionary Charleston homes.

Delicately preserved and restored and modernly updated, the home is one of the most photographed in the city and even won a 2017 Carolopolis Award, which promotes excellence in historic preservation. The 2,394-square-foot home spans 50-feet wide with a brick-and-stucco facade, a gable roof with dormer windows, and sash windows. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sellers put nearly $1 million into restoring the property in 2018. The restoration included updating the kitchen, electricity, plumping, and HVAC systems, yet retaining many of the historical elements, like parts of the facade, fireplace mantles, the staircase banister, and some of the floors.

The kitchen. Nick Cann Photo

The traditional home spans three stories and features a large living and dining area, renovated kitchen, and an upstairs bedroom that can be transformed into a studio or office space. There’s also a fenced-in, private backyard with lush landscaping and ample seating area. The home is flooded with natural light thanks to large windows, plus doors that open from the kitchen directly into the backyard for seamless indoor-outdoor living. The interior reflects a modern farmhouse meets traditional style with white walls and ivory-hued paneling. Charleston interior designer Olivia T.M. Brock of Torrance Mitchell Designs is responsible for the renovated kitchen, which has cream cabinets, gold hardware, light fixtures, marble and butcher block countertops, a built-in breakfast nook, and state-of-the-art appliances.

The living room. Nick Cann Photo

The primary suite is located on the second floor and overlooks the patio. It has a new walk-in closet, bathroom with a fireplace, and a sitting room just outside with custom wood shutters and original hardwood flooring. Other features include a gated one-car parking space.

The property was photographed twice for Southern Living Magazine and was featured in the film The Patriot (2000). Throughout its 300-year history, it has survived Civil War shelling, several colonial fires, and weathered the Earthquake of 1886 (with a magnitude between 6.8 and 7.3), and several hurricanes, including the Hurricane of 1752 that flooded Church street. It’s listed with Mary Lou Wertz of Maison Real Estate.

Check out more photos of the property below:

The backyard. Nick Cann Photo

The dining room. Nick Cann Photo

The second-floor sitting room. Nick Cann Photo

One of the three bedrooms. Nick Cann Photo

A bathroom. Nick Cann Photo