This $46 Million San Francisco Penthouse Offers Mind-Blowing Views of the Golden Gate Bridge

Perched 802 feet above San Francisco, the grand topper of 181 Fremont is something to see, even if a foggy day has the building ringed in cumulus. Since its 2018 debut, the skyscraper has taken a series of design and engineering awards for its striking exoskeleton and quake-proof structural fittings. It’s also uber-sustainable, earning LEED Platinum status for its water capture and recycling system, which could save a million gallons of H2O each year. Common amenities include two lounges, a library, a catering kitchen, a bar, a fitness studio and terraces to take in the vistas.

Buy the nearly 7,000-square-foot turnkey penthouse, though, and you’ll quickly forget those spaces, focusing instead on your panoramic views of the Pacific, the bay, Marin and the Golden Gate Bridge. Not to mention your catering kitchen and the exhibition one kitted out with Gaggenau appliances (including a teppanyaki grill for some culinary drama), Dornbracht fixtures and Rossana custom cabinets. The home’s staging displays how well it can host your art collection—or you can negotiate the $7 million curated gallery that’s in the space now as a separate purchase. Mass Beverly, the LA-based firm and red-carpet favorite (think Beyoncé, Elon Musk, Calvin Klein), furnished the interiors.

Ten-foot-plus ceilings and glass-paneled walls lend an airiness to the four-bedroom, 6.5-bath condo. The master suite includes dual walk-ins and bathrooms, and the cozy study includes a bespoke Bottega Veneta desk and chairs. A wine cellar and a gym round out the space, all designed to capture those incredible water and twinkling urban tableaux—that is, when not enshrouded in San Fran’s legendary fog.

