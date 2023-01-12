Scent of a Mansion? This $68 Million Modernist Estate in Bel-Air Comes With Its Own Custom Fragrance

Good things take time, and the proof is a newly built Bel-Air mansion that was seven years in the making.

Now on the market for an eye-watering $68 million, the modernist marvel known as 1859 was developed by California’s Balakhani Estates, in collaboration with Tag Front architects and Los Angeles-based interior designer, César Giraldo. The futuristic-looking structure spans three levels and sports nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across its 20,000 square feet. Set on a roughly one-and-a-half-acre lot on the edge of a steep canyon, it offers up a few wildly extravagant perks that no other homes in the area can claim—like hand-picked furnishings from Giraldo himself and its own custom fragrance.

A tri-level, futuristic mansion in Bel Air just listed for $68 million Nils Timm

“After seven years of working on this project, I’ve fallen in love with every part of this property. I imagined a ‘utopian architecture’ that in some ways felt effortless and minimalist, but also left room for a lot of artistic expression,” said Shahram Sean Balakhani, CEO and founder of Balakhani Estates, in a press statement. From the outside, the residence resembles something akin to a spaceship with its curved exterior, geometric shapes and ultra-clean lines. Beyond the façade are large, glass-encased living spaces anchored by a grand staircase that was cleverly engineered with aluminum and steel, so it appears to be floating. Hanging directly above is a sparkling chandelier that Giraldo created as part of his soon-to-be-launched 2023 residential collection.

The home features open living spaces and double-height floor-to-ceiling glass windows Nils Timm

“We approached 1859 Bel Air with a vital goal in mind: bring comfort, elegance and luxury design in a very personal way,” Giraldo added in a statement. “I believe that residences of this kind of magnitude can easily become sterile in their design; however, we came loaded with very personal tools to ensure that did not happen. We teamed up with a meticulously curated list of luxury brands, international artists and the results are evidenced in the stories the spaces tell.”

On the lower level, leisure and wellness are top of mind thanks to a playroom, movie theater, gym, 1,152-bottle wine cellar and spa. The latter has even been decked out with a sauna, soaking tub and rain shower. Elsewhere, the main floor is where you’ll find the majority of the entertainment spaces, in addition to a breakfast nook, Poliform chef’s kitchen and lavish primary suite with its own fireplace, sitting area and two walk-in closets. Outside, the backyard feels like an oasis of sorts thanks to an expansive infinity pool, an outdoor lanai and picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island and nearby canyons.

The primary suite includes its own fireplace, sitting area and two walk-in closets Nils Timm

The home’s most distinctive feature, though, is undoubtedly its scent. Yes, you read that right. Giraldo tapped Parisian perfumer Ex Nihilo to create a custom olfactory experience exclusively for 1859—worth a whopping $25,000. Throughout the manse, you’ll find 1859-branded candles, plus mists and body products in the spa. A total of six diffusers have also been strategically placed across the property and can be controlled via an app. Surely, you’re guaranteed to have the best-smelling home on the block.

The home is co-listed by Sally Forster Jones, Levik Stephan and Anita Stephan of the Sally Forster Jones Group at Compass, Tomer Fridman of The Fridman Group at Compass and Chantel Mehrabanian of Sotheby’s International Realty-Beverly Hills Brokerage.

