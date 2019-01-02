This Insane $188 Million L.A. Mega Mansion is the Most Expensive House on the U.S. Market

There’s nothing quite like a Bel Air mega mansion to prove you’re the king of luxury hill. Developer Bruce Makowsky has built a 12-bedroom, 21-bathroom home in Los Angeles’ toniest nabe, complete with a helicopter landing pad, a car museum, and a sprawling outdoor pool that overlooks the hills of Tinseltown all the way to the ocean—and it could be yours for a cool $188 million.

The new listing is currently the most expensive home for sale in the entire United States and sits on 1.08 acres of land. The 38,000-square-foot behemoth is 8,000 square feet larger than Mohamed Hadid’s neighboring Bel Air manse. The father to Gigi and Bella Hadid was sued by fellow Bel Air residents in June of last year when they accused him of building a home bigger and taller than city rules allowed. Those laws have apparently not stopped Makowsky’s much larger hillside magnum opus.

The home comes with all the bells and whistles one might expect from a mansion this grandiose, including the aforementioned amenities plus a spa and exercise rooms, a 40-seat home theater, two massive wine cellars, and a lounge and bar area so large it could be mistaken for an entertainment deck on a cruise ship. The deck also comes with velvet ropes in case you need to section off the VVIPs from the VIPs. This room also peers out into the area reserved for the car collection, lest anyone forget what kind of high-octane life you’re living.

But the best part of the house is not the standard lifestyles of the rich and famous rooms, but the enormous room dedicated to nothing but foosball and candy. Yes, you read that right. You and your friends can spin your wooden soccer players to victory while eating all the candy your heart desires from the sky-high containers that line the room. (Kids not allowed.)

This house is a palatial party villa—more than 17,000 of its square feet is devoted to entertainment decks. There are just two master suites and the rest of the rooms are 10 oversized guest suites. The house also has five bars, three gourmet kitchens, a four-lane bowling alley and lounge, and the most advanced home tech system in the world, according to Trulia. Oh yeah, and that 85-foot glass infinity pool? It comes with an outdoor pop-up theater in case you need to host your latest screening poolside.

And in the event that you actually have to earn your keep while entertaining, there’s an office with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which overlooks the helicopter landing pad so you can watch your guests as they touch down into your universe.