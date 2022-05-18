The NYC Duplex Beastie Boys’s Mike D Once Called Home Just Listed for $19.5 Million

The duplex home of renowned art collector, dealer, interior designer and philanthropist Hester Diamond recently listed for $19.5 million. Located in the famed Art Deco building Eldorado at 300 Central Park West in New York City’s Upper West Side, the residence is a combined two units, 18 and 19D, that Diamond lived in for more than half a century. Diamond also raised her family here, including sons David Diamond and Michael Diamond—the latter better known by his stage name Mike D, a founding member of the Beastie Boys.

Diamond passed away in 2020 at the age of 91, and during her lifetime had amassed an impressive collection of modernist and old masters works from the likes of Picasso, Mondrian, Rothko and de Kooning, among others. She designed the 6,300-square-foot home, including the sprawling, light-filled, 29-foot-wide grand salon, to showcase her art collection, and her pieces were displayed in every room of her house. She was known for combining colorful contemporary art and interior design with more classical art and decorative elements.

David told The New York Times that growing up, his friends would say he lived in a museum. While Diamond’s art and furnishings have been auctioned off for a total of $26.7 million, the empty apartment is one of her last remaining assets to be sold. The residence has six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, and features direct views of Central Park views and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir from nearly every room. There’s also 800 square feet of terrace space overlooking the park.

“It is great for another art collector for two reasons; first and foremost, it has lots and lots of walls,” the Diamond brothers said in a statement to Robb Report. “In a world where some people want the ‘all glass’ look, what this apartment offers is many places to show art on big walls, small walls and even the areas in the entry hall above the staircase, which are ideal for showing sculpture. All of this with unlimited views and light. It is filled with museum-quality modular track lighting, so no matter what you put where, you can light it well.”

Other features include a formal dining room that connects to a dedicated fine china room; a hidden powder room located behind a concealed door; laundry room; and staff quarters. Throughout the years, Diamond used the additional bedrooms as a music room, which she dedicated to her son Mike’s success with the Beastie Boys. The future buyer, should they not need six bedrooms, can do the same with the flexible floor plan. There is also a colorful media room with coffered ceilings, a library, a fitness room and an office. As noted, Diamond also installed art-focused lighting throughout the home, both in the living areas as well as the long gallery hallway.

The stainless-steel kitchen, meanwhile, is quite striking; it has professional-grade appliances, a breakfast nook, wine cooler, an ice maker, two sinks and bright pops of red as accents to the stainless steel cabinets.

Consider the home not only a place to display the art, but an extension of the collection itself. There are some beautiful original architectural elements from when the building was constructed in 1930, like refurbished herringbone oak floors, plaster moldings, high ceilings, oversized windows and more.

Diamond’s husband, Harold, passed away in 1982, but together they dedicated their lives to collecting art—and this home reflects their passion. The residence is co-listed by Michael J. Franco of Compass and Amy Katcher or Corcoran.

Check out more photos of the property below: